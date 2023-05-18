 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 18 May 2023

Early Access Update 15/5/2023 - 0.202(L)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 18/5/2023 | Version 0.202(L)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed firing a characters in camp area until there's 0 causes softlock and game over on game re-load. (Community find by simplemindead)
  • Fixed "vampiric bite" also recovering health from non living units (Community find by simplemindead)

Minifixes:

  • Removed "0%" from the attack description of non-damage dealing attacks like Shield Bash.

Rules Codex:

  • Added "Ranged Attacks" entry
  • Added "Area of Effect Attacks" entry

Change log 16/5/2023 | Version 0.202(K)

Additions:

  • Rules codex system (accessed from the pause menu)

Changed files in this update

