Early Access Update 15/5/2023 - 0.202(L)

Change log 18/5/2023 | Version 0.202(L)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed firing a characters in camp area until there's 0 causes softlock and game over on game re-load. (Community find by simplemindead)
- Fixed "vampiric bite" also recovering health from non living units (Community find by simplemindead)
Minifixes:
- Removed "0%" from the attack description of non-damage dealing attacks like Shield Bash.
Rules Codex:
- Added "Ranged Attacks" entry
- Added "Area of Effect Attacks" entry
Change log 16/5/2023 | Version 0.202(K)
Additions:
- Rules codex system (accessed from the pause menu)
