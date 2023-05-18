Game Update: Added pause Settings (ESC key).
To make it easier for players to control the sounds of the game, we added Settings. Press ESC to bring up the panel Settings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Game Update: Added pause Settings (ESC key).
To make it easier for players to control the sounds of the game, we added Settings. Press ESC to bring up the panel Settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update