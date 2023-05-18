 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No zombie land: Lucy update for 18 May 2023

Game Update: Added pause Settings (ESC key)

Share · View all patches · Build 11260625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Update: Added pause Settings (ESC key).

To make it easier for players to control the sounds of the game, we added Settings. Press ESC to bring up the panel Settings.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2414921 Depot 2414921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link