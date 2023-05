Share · View all patches · Build 11260599 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 06:59:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

Please be informed of the known issue(s) below to help reduce disruptions to your gameplay.

Issue where in certain circumstances, the Guild Master is not included in the number of people logged in

Issue where only the Guild Master cannot use Guild buffs in certain circumstances

