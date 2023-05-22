Boom 3D v1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11260482 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 04:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Here’s what’s new in v1.5 of Boom 3D:

Introducing AirBoom: Your Windows Device Takes Flight!

Say goodbye to tangled wires and hello to audio freedom. With AirBoom, turn your Windows device into a high-flying Bluetooth audio superhero! Connect your mobile to your Windows machine and let your tunes take flight through the airwaves. Your laptop or desktop PC becomes a wireless speaker (with Boom effects, obviously), giving you a pocket-sized DJ booth!

Bug Fixes & Performance Improvements

We’ve shown those pesky bugs who’s boss and sent them packing. The Boom experience is now better than ever!

As always, the team at Boom 3D is committed to bringing the BOOM to your life. Stay tuned for more!