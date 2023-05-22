 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boom 3D update for 22 May 2023

Boom 3D v1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11260482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here’s what’s new in v1.5 of Boom 3D:

Introducing AirBoom: Your Windows Device Takes Flight!
Say goodbye to tangled wires and hello to audio freedom. With AirBoom, turn your Windows device into a high-flying Bluetooth audio superhero! Connect your mobile to your Windows machine and let your tunes take flight through the airwaves. Your laptop or desktop PC becomes a wireless speaker (with Boom effects, obviously), giving you a pocket-sized DJ booth!

Bug Fixes & Performance Improvements
We’ve shown those pesky bugs who’s boss and sent them packing. The Boom experience is now better than ever!

As always, the team at Boom 3D is committed to bringing the BOOM to your life. Stay tuned for more!

Changed files in this update

Boom 3D Content Depot 1071101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link