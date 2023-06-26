 Skip to content

Resident Evil Village update for 26 June 2023

Notice of Update Distribution

Build 11260452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made to Resident Evil Village.

  • Added Latin American Spanish as a display language.
  • Fixed some bugs/issues.

Changed files in this update

VILLAGE WW1 Depot 1196591
VILLAGE JPD1 Depot 1196592
VILLAGE WW2 Depot 1196593
VILLAGE JPD2 Depot 1196594
