Xinjiang, Gansu and more White Russians!

Hello, here is an new big fat content patch!

First I want to say that the annoying bug that made some armies dissapear on save/load is no more!

Thank you for every one who reported it.

That said, here is what you will find in this new patch:

2 new provinces: Xinjiang and Gansu

15+ new characters

12 new factions (Ma families, White Russians, Kumul Khanate, Xinjiang officials...)

New features: oasis towns, khanates, many new White Russian actions...

Some more maps redrawn to the new style

Yes, I changed enough stuff to break your current saved games

September 1920,

Xinjiang governor Yang Zengxin is worried.

The Russian Civil War has direct repercussions over his province: White Russians armed bands are using China as a rear base to conduct vengeful raids into Bolshevik territories.

Since the fall of Yuan Shikai, Yang Zengxin has not received any funds, nor any modern weapon for his army...

It seems that the governor is on his own to deal with his powerful and wild unwelcome Russian guests.

The governor's enemies in Xinjiang and Beijing are awaiting an error to interfer in his business and oust him from power.

Soon the Red Army will be tempted to in turn cross the border to eradicate the last White armies.

As governor Yang, you have 103 turns to get rid of your enemies in Xinjiang.

To recreate Xinjiang and Gansu, new types of districts have been created for the game: oasis towns and khanates.

Some More Russian Civil War action!

To better simulate the last actions of the Russian civil war, many features have been added: raids into Bolshevik territory, the possibility to recruit White Russians stragglers, the possibility to use the lasts Imperial Russian consulates in Xinjiang to help you...

All the White Russians commanders in Xinjiang are in the game: Dutov, Annenkov, Bakich, but be ready to lose them to treachery and assassinates.

As the White Russian player, You are not the only Russians in town: Bolshevik agents can bevery active in the area!

We are family!

Most of you know or have eard of Ma Bufang, but they were many more Ma in town at that time.

Playing in Gansu have many similarities with the Sichuan gameplay: a lot of factions on a single territory, but with more desert, more horses and ridiculously small armies (by Guangdong standards).

September 1920,

the Hui warlords in Gansu resent the rule of the overnor Zhang Guangjian and petitioned Beijing for his replacement, arguing that Gansu should be governed by people from Gansu.

However, the situation is not as simple, as the province is divided into eight military districts, with half being governed by a Hui commander and the other half by Han commanders.

The Han population is still unwilling to accept the idea of a Hui governor due to the frightening memory of past Hui rebellions.

The situation remained at a standstill until Zhang Guangjian lost support in Beijing, as the power of the Anhui Clique collapsed under attacks from the Zhili and Fengtian Cliques.

Zhang Guangjian's days as a governor are numbered, and the question arises as to who will rise as the next strong leader in Gansu.

You have 103 turns to impose your rule in Gansu and its surrounding areas.

The Ma factions will receive more love and special features in the next patch (Tibet)

I hope that will be enough content for you to have fun waiting for the next content patch,

Have Fun!

Maestro Cinetik