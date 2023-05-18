Informational message and secret room wall collider bugfix

You can't pick up an ammo box if your ammo is full for a particular weapon. I've seen this confuse play testers a few times so I added an info message. If you try to pick up an ammo box while either your ammo is completely full, or you have an infinite ammo weapon, you get a message saying your ammo is already full for the current weapon.

Secret wall collider bug. Not many players have found the secrets yet. But there was a bug where the wall colliders would get messed up. You couldn't shoot down the hallway and bullets would go right through the walls of the secret room. Should be fixed now.