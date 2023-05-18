0.7.1 Update

Hey Agents (✿◕‿◕)
Here with a quick update for you. Still hard at work on the next sidequest. I'll have some missions to share in the open beta next month. Be sure to join the discord if you want access to them! As always, a special thanks to everyone who checked out the game or left a review!
This update features some huge bug fixes, balance changes, and a quality of life improvement several of you have suggested. Check out da notes down below.
Da Notes
- Fixed the Concierge's Pleasure Fortress Mission in the Duvet sidequest. This mission was TOTALLY broken and let you just walk to the finish line and skip the whole thing. Big oversight on my part, should be back to working now.
- You can now rebind they autocomplete button!
- Fixed lots of visual weirdness in Duvet's apartment
- Buffed the Technician Deep Pockets ability to provide 3 grenade refills instead of 2. I've heard a lot of talk on the discord of grenades being underpowered. I personally rely on them heavily while playing but that might just be me!
- Necromancer perk severance buffed, the downside of this ability now reduces your ego by a factor of 3 instead of 4.
- Chronomancer perk Endless Cycle buffed to reduce maximum slug by 75% instead of 90%
- Fixed an offset title in the gameplay options menu
- Chronomancer's Instant Rewind ability now rewinds you 5 seconds instead of 10. This just makes it a little easier to use and you can also run a cheese build by combining it with Necromancer's The Slip ability. Not that chrono-necro-mancer-wancers needed additional cheese but whatever.
- The Shower Daemon will no longer appear if you have another visitor. There was an edge case before where you could end up in a sticky situation but get locked into dialogue and die.
- Some other small bug fixes involving niche ai behavior, UI stuff, and notifications in the apartment
