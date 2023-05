-Removed some leftover scripts/tags

-Minor optimizations

Colosseum:

-Added 2 new Modifiers

-Added 2 new Achievements

-Changed the unlock requirement for Incendiary

-Removed a leftover Sprite

-Fixed new Miniboss being able to go out of bounds occasionally

-Fixed Sprite for Hesitant not being properly centered

-Added Insular to list of Modifiers required to restrict Reclaimed

-Made Vague exclusive from Rigidity (but not vice versa)

-Made Seething exclusive from Verticality (but not vice versa)