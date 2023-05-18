 Skip to content

Time Survivors: Prologue update for 18 May 2023

🍄 PATCH 0.721 🍄

Share · View all patches · Build 11260033

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this weekly patch we added support for 3 new languages and a new character:
Anita Garibaldi, fearless revolutionary.

PATCH NOTES 0.721

[Gameplay changes]

  • Preliminary support for Spanish, Portuguese and Italian
  • New character: Anita

[QoL]

  • New! Loading Screen with game tips
  • New! All characters hand-drawn, pixel art portraits
  • Fixed: level up card spacing
  • Fixed: issue reading savegame from path using non-ANSI unicode chars
  • Fixed: texture compression settings (less texture video memory used now)
  • Fixed: quantization visual fx for Radioactive Skull
  • Fixed: BlockedByWalls display in Bestiary
  • Fixed: some translations for JP, KR, ZN

(please bear with us: these languages are still under development, you can help with the translation on Discord!)

