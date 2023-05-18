🍄 PATCH 0.721 🍄

In this weekly patch we added support for 3 new languages and a new character:
Anita Garibaldi, fearless revolutionary.
PATCH NOTES 0.721
[Gameplay changes]
- Preliminary support for Spanish, Portuguese and Italian
- New character: Anita
[QoL]
- New! Loading Screen with game tips
- New! All characters hand-drawn, pixel art portraits
- Fixed: level up card spacing
- Fixed: issue reading savegame from path using non-ANSI unicode chars
- Fixed: texture compression settings (less texture video memory used now)
- Fixed: quantization visual fx for Radioactive Skull
- Fixed: BlockedByWalls display in Bestiary
- Fixed: some translations for JP, KR, ZN
(please bear with us: these languages are still under development, you can help with the translation on Discord!)
Changed files in this update