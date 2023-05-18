🍄 PATCH 0.721 🍄

Share · View all patches · Build 11260033 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 07:32:26 UTC by Wendy

In this weekly patch we added support for 3 new languages and a new character:

Anita Garibaldi, fearless revolutionary.

PATCH NOTES 0.721

[Gameplay changes]

Preliminary support for Spanish, Portuguese and Italian

New character: Anita

[QoL]

New! Loading Screen with game tips

New! All characters hand-drawn, pixel art portraits

Fixed: level up card spacing

Fixed: issue reading savegame from path using non-ANSI unicode chars

Fixed: texture compression settings (less texture video memory used now)

Fixed: quantization visual fx for Radioactive Skull

Fixed: BlockedByWalls display in Bestiary

Fixed: some translations for JP, KR, ZN

(please bear with us: these languages are still under development, you can help with the translation on Discord!)