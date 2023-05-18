 Skip to content

Your Chronicle update for 18 May 2023

[ ver 2.1.8 ] Bug Fix!

  • [ Fix ] Quest Refresh bug.
  • [ Fix ] Gluttony bug that consumes locked contents.
  • [ Fix ] Bug that Evil City is unlocked in a wrong timing.
  • [ Fix ] Bug that the star of quest changes after restart.
  • [ Fix ] Bug that consumable items work during offline bonus.
  • [ Fix ] Reduce memory leak.
  • [ Fix ] Bug that Sacred Ritual can be performed before unlocked.
  • [ Fix ] Tooltip of the ads of Bronze Chest.
  • [ Fix ] Size of folder name.
  • [ Fix ] Double quotation of Whole Log.

