- [ Fix ] Quest Refresh bug.
- [ Fix ] Gluttony bug that consumes locked contents.
- [ Fix ] Bug that Evil City is unlocked in a wrong timing.
- [ Fix ] Bug that the star of quest changes after restart.
- [ Fix ] Bug that consumable items work during offline bonus.
- [ Fix ] Reduce memory leak.
- [ Fix ] Bug that Sacred Ritual can be performed before unlocked.
- [ Fix ] Tooltip of the ads of Bronze Chest.
- [ Fix ] Size of folder name.
- [ Fix ] Double quotation of Whole Log.
Your Chronicle update for 18 May 2023
[ ver 2.1.8 ] Bug Fix!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
