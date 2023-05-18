- Update blood altar shop background art
- First pass on game hud scaling for diff resolutions (steam deck / 4K)
- Optimize updating of spine-based doodads off screen. Should improve frame rate and stuttering performance for ocean and wasteland levels.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 18 May 2023
Update Notes for 2023/05/17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update