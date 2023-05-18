 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 18 May 2023

Update Notes for 2023/05/17

Share · View all patches · Build 11259971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update blood altar shop background art
  • First pass on game hud scaling for diff resolutions (steam deck / 4K)
  • Optimize updating of spine-based doodads off screen. Should improve frame rate and stuttering performance for ocean and wasteland levels.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link