Case Files: The Death of Paulette Williams update for 18 May 2023

Update for May 17, 2023

  • Added the ability to skip phone call audio.
  • Fixed a minor bug in the video skipping feature.
  • Changed the name of the "Skip Video" option in the Settings Menu to "Option to Skip Media". This change allows the skipping of both video and audio throughout the game.

