- Added the ability to skip phone call audio.
- Fixed a minor bug in the video skipping feature.
- Changed the name of the "Skip Video" option in the Settings Menu to "Option to Skip Media". This change allows the skipping of both video and audio throughout the game.
Case Files: The Death of Paulette Williams update for 18 May 2023
Update for May 17, 2023
