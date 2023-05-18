Update, Downtime, Balancing, and Limited Time Event!

Greetings Astroperators, we want to thank you for your patience as we work on addressing all the community concerns that have been brought forward. We are working as quickly as we can to ensure your game experience is the best one you can have.

With that said, we will be releasing an update on May 18th which requires a downtime to rollout. The downtime will be from Midnight to 1:30 AM Pacific Standard Time. During this time, the game will be unavailable. Please ensure you log out of the game before the downtime begins to avoid any potential issues from occurring.

GAME MODE

A new, time-limited game mode has been made available, called Naval Boarding. *****

EQUIPMENT PODS

The deployment speed of all Equipment Pods has been increased. The firing speed of the HE Grenade Pod from 0.7 seconds to 0.6 seconds. Increased the projectile speed of HE Grenades from 20 to 30

MAP

Optimized the map lighting on Data Center.

GAME SETTINGS

Changed the default Frame Rate Limit to 60 FPS.

GAME SYSTEM

Optimized the loading of the map CircularX and fixed a crash associated with loading the map. Shortened the Mach Intro countdown from 45 seconds to 20 seconds. Modified and adjusted the Commander's Voice.

BUG FIXES