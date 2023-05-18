Update, Downtime, Balancing, and Limited Time Event!

Greetings Astroperators, we want to thank you for your patience as we work on addressing all the community concerns that have been brought forward. We are working as quickly as we can to ensure your game experience is the best one you can have.
With that said, we will be releasing an update on May 18th which requires a downtime to rollout. The downtime will be from Midnight to 1:30 AM Pacific Standard Time. During this time, the game will be unavailable. Please ensure you log out of the game before the downtime begins to avoid any potential issues from occurring.
GAME MODE
- A new, time-limited game mode has been made available, called Naval Boarding. *****
EQUIPMENT PODS
- The deployment speed of all Equipment Pods has been increased.
- The firing speed of the HE Grenade Pod from 0.7 seconds to 0.6 seconds.
- Increased the projectile speed of HE Grenades from 20 to 30
MAP
- Optimized the map lighting on Data Center.
GAME SETTINGS
- Changed the default Frame Rate Limit to 60 FPS.
GAME SYSTEM
- Optimized the loading of the map CircularX and fixed a crash associated with loading the map.
- Shortened the Mach Intro countdown from 45 seconds to 20 seconds.
- Modified and adjusted the Commander's Voice.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a performance issue that caused frequent lag and stutters while in-game.
- Fixed an issue that caused false values to be displayed on Probe's Pods
- Adjusted match-making to help avoid players joining finished matches.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching Career Level 70.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Character Selection interface to be missing during matches.
- Fixed an issue that caused characters from spawning with a weapon displaying.
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect loading animation when using Pods.
- Fixed an issue that stopped players from being able to unmute people after muting them.
- Fixed a issue with the rules for wins and losses in the Purge gamemode.
- Fixed an UI issue related to the Send Feedback and Cancel buttons on the Feedback screen.
- Fixed an issue where Spike's melee weapon would not retract properly after using a melee strike after using a mobility module.
- Improved Localization for English text and UI.
- Improved game stability and addressed game crashing issues.
