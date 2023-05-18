1.0.2 Update List

Chaos Map Rule Changes

When Chaos level ups, all armor of the player's character will be removed.

When Chaos level ups, the proportion of enemies' maxhp increase will escalate.

Added a card removal animation effect when Chaos level ups cause card removal.

Doubling armor indefinitely is a great gaming experience, but in Chaos mode, becoming invincible can detract from the challenge. Hence, we've adjusted the rules of Chaos. You can still increase your armor to a large number in one round of enemies, but this advantage cannot accumulate to the next Chaos level. Meanwhile, enemies' maxhp will now increase step by step, so players can sense the growth in enemies' strength, keeping the gaming experience neither dull nor lengthy. In the next version, an introduction interface and recording feature will be added to Chaos mode. Stay tuned!

Other

[] Fixed an issue where the "Private money" upgrade was not taking effect.

[] Optimized the special effects when the Hellhound teleports.