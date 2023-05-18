 Skip to content

Skiing Frenzy update for 18 May 2023

Skiing Frenzy Update #1

This is just a small note to inform you that a new update has just been released and Skiing Frenzy now has partial controller support (Xbox Controller). You can play the game normally with your controller, and you only need a keyboard/mouse optionally if you want to send your score to the leaderboard.

Also, we've fixed a bug that was occurring on Free Ski/Survival Mode, that sometimes when you hit an obstacle adjacent to another, at the moment of respawn you were hit again, losing another life. Now, after you hit an obstacle, you get 2 seconds of invincibility, so everything should be working fine.

That's it for today! If you find another bug or have suggestions, please let me know. Thanks for the feedback and I hope you have fun playing Skiing Frenzy.

