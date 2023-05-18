Game Update- Patch 1.4.0

Changelist:
- Fixed fans glitching in the background of World 1
- Fixed various softlocks in World 1
- Fixed issues with subtitles
- Fixed crash in Intro level
- Fixed crash with powerup barriers triggering
- Fixed rare bug when a Thief eats you, the game crashes.
- Fixed bug with Chris ghost-walking when eaten by a Thief
- Fixed all barrier Z-Index issues
- Fixes world index issue that sometimes crashed the build
- Liquid Pools sometimes caused transmogs to bounce way too high
- Checkpoints interacted negatively with Wall Crawlers in one level of World 4, and
was crashing the build.
