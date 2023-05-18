 Skip to content

Transmogrify update for 18 May 2023

Game Update- Patch 1.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • Fixed fans glitching in the background of World 1
  • Fixed various softlocks in World 1
  • Fixed issues with subtitles
  • Fixed crash in Intro level
  • Fixed crash with powerup barriers triggering
  • Fixed rare bug when a Thief eats you, the game crashes.
  • Fixed bug with Chris ghost-walking when eaten by a Thief
  • Fixed all barrier Z-Index issues
  • Fixes world index issue that sometimes crashed the build
  • Liquid Pools sometimes caused transmogs to bounce way too high
  • Checkpoints interacted negatively with Wall Crawlers in one level of World 4, and
    was crashing the build.

Changed files in this update

