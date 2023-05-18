 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyber Cartels update for 18 May 2023

Patch 3.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11259383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is my biggest for far towards the game
-Added two new Levels to replace the old Hotel level
-Added in cutscenes on the hotel part a newer Hair in cutscenes
-Added new companions and characters
-Added several new weapons
-Added several New Outfits
_new Enemy types
_New Level Select (test)
-New Loading Screen and Death Screen
_completely new missions in The Prologue to introduce the side Character
_new WEapon Type
_New cutscenes New Level

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2199641 Depot 2199641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link