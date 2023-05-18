This update is my biggest for far towards the game
-Added two new Levels to replace the old Hotel level
-Added in cutscenes on the hotel part a newer Hair in cutscenes
-Added new companions and characters
-Added several new weapons
-Added several New Outfits
_new Enemy types
_New Level Select (test)
-New Loading Screen and Death Screen
_completely new missions in The Prologue to introduce the side Character
_new WEapon Type
_New cutscenes New Level
Cyber Cartels update for 18 May 2023
Patch 3.3.1
