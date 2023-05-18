Patch 3.3.1

This update is my biggest for far towards the game

-Added two new Levels to replace the old Hotel level

-Added in cutscenes on the hotel part a newer Hair in cutscenes

-Added new companions and characters

-Added several new weapons

-Added several New Outfits

_new Enemy types

_New Level Select (test)

-New Loading Screen and Death Screen

_completely new missions in The Prologue to introduce the side Character

_new WEapon Type

_New cutscenes New Level