Cook Serve Forever update for 18 May 2023

Patch v0.30

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved texture memory handling. While this adds a small performance improvement this paves the way for greater technical performance with future updates.
  • Adjusted the volume of the Preacher's sermon in the Church of the Sun God.
  • Started adding content in prep for future content updates.

Soon we will be discussing our plans for immediate gameplay updates, focusing on progression and gameplay. We're also working on subtitles for video cutscenes and more accessibility options. Thanks again for the support!

