-Fixed the audio bug related to footsteps/voices on a new install
-Fixed a typo
-Fixed an issue that may have been causing bugs/softlocks/weirdness when starting a new game immediately after finishing. Some of the reports I've got have been impossible for me to replicate/verify, but hopefully this fixes it.
-Fixed an issue with a pixel missing on a sprite
-Fixed potential problems when using a skip method while holding a puzzle piece
-Fixed an issue with the puzzle skipper item not working in puzzles.(Probably, there may also be issues with completed puzzles not registering, not confirmed)
-Added in a "puzzle skip cheat" that you can use by pressing shift+1. This is a dev tool and is intended to be a last resort in case the puzzle skipper still isn't working or if your save got deleted or something. Of course, you can play the game however you want.
Jishogi update for 18 May 2023
Patch 1.0.2
-Fixed the audio bug related to footsteps/voices on a new install
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update