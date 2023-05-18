Patch 1.0.2

-Fixed the audio bug related to footsteps/voices on a new install

-Fixed a typo

-Fixed an issue that may have been causing bugs/softlocks/weirdness when starting a new game immediately after finishing. Some of the reports I've got have been impossible for me to replicate/verify, but hopefully this fixes it.

-Fixed an issue with a pixel missing on a sprite

-Fixed potential problems when using a skip method while holding a puzzle piece

-Fixed an issue with the puzzle skipper item not working in puzzles.(Probably, there may also be issues with completed puzzles not registering, not confirmed)

-Added in a "puzzle skip cheat" that you can use by pressing shift+1. This is a dev tool and is intended to be a last resort in case the puzzle skipper still isn't working or if your save got deleted or something. Of course, you can play the game however you want.