Pequena Atualização v0.123

v0.123

Update of the day:

Fix:mouse was leaving the game screen.

[Fix:[/b] some computers were not saving the score correctly

[Tweak:[/b] character now gives a "slide" when attacking, this makes the movement less truncated (tell me if you prefer it that way or the other way)

[Add: [/b]English translation.

More updates tomorrow! If you have any suggestions or found any bugs, visit the game forum! https://steamcommunity.com/app/2089140/discussions/0/5617721963182582793/

See ya!