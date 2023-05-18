Pequena Atualização v0.123

v0.123
Update of the day:
Fix:mouse was leaving the game screen.
[Fix:[/b] some computers were not saving the score correctly
[Tweak:[/b] character now gives a "slide" when attacking, this makes the movement less truncated (tell me if you prefer it that way or the other way)
[Add: [/b]English translation.
More updates tomorrow! If you have any suggestions or found any bugs, visit the game forum! https://steamcommunity.com/app/2089140/discussions/0/5617721963182582793/
See ya!
Changed files in this update