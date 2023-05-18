 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super-Patriota Simulator update for 18 May 2023

Pequena Atualização v0.123

Share · View all patches · Build 11258768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.123

Update of the day:

Fix:mouse was leaving the game screen.
[Fix:[/b] some computers were not saving the score correctly
[Tweak:[/b] character now gives a "slide" when attacking, this makes the movement less truncated (tell me if you prefer it that way or the other way)
[Add: [/b]English translation.

More updates tomorrow! If you have any suggestions or found any bugs, visit the game forum! https://steamcommunity.com/app/2089140/discussions/0/5617721963182582793/

See ya!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2089142 Depot 2089142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link