Remnants of the Rift update for 19 May 2023

Early Access Patch 03 - 0.2.6.0 - May 19th, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What’s in store in this update? How about a store update?! Well, the Requisitions screen in Morgan’s apartment gets a new refresh look that is more in line with the game’s UI art direction.

New UI update
Requisitions

  • The Requisitions Menu has been overhauled, matching the new UI style.

Tweaks, Balancing and Fixes
System

  • Dialogue inputs now have priority over the Pause Menu, to avoid accidentally skipping them.

Known Issues

  • Filter Selection not working inside Apartment Settings. Workaround selecting filter level through Main Menu or in the Bast.
  • Store screen is a Work in Progress.
  • Factions screen is a Work in Progress.
  • FMOD audio parameters are under work.
  • Audio Dips when getting Hit
  • SFX Incorrectly Set
  • Missing Song Loops

Song of the Patch
Game dev brain be like:

