Early Access Patch 03 - 0.2.6.0 - May 19th, 2023

What’s in store in this update? How about a store update?! Well, the Requisitions screen in Morgan’s apartment gets a new refresh look that is more in line with the game’s UI art direction.
New UI update
Requisitions
- The Requisitions Menu has been overhauled, matching the new UI style.
Tweaks, Balancing and Fixes
System
- Dialogue inputs now have priority over the Pause Menu, to avoid accidentally skipping them.
Known Issues
- Filter Selection not working inside Apartment Settings. Workaround selecting filter level through Main Menu or in the Bast.
- Store screen is a Work in Progress.
- Factions screen is a Work in Progress.
- FMOD audio parameters are under work.
- Audio Dips when getting Hit
- SFX Incorrectly Set
- Missing Song Loops
