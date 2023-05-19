Early Access Patch 03 - 0.2.6.0 - May 19th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11258641 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 20:06:09 UTC by Wendy

What’s in store in this update? How about a store update?! Well, the Requisitions screen in Morgan’s apartment gets a new refresh look that is more in line with the game’s UI art direction.

New UI update

Requisitions

The Requisitions Menu has been overhauled, matching the new UI style.

Tweaks, Balancing and Fixes

System

Dialogue inputs now have priority over the Pause Menu, to avoid accidentally skipping them.

Known Issues

Filter Selection not working inside Apartment Settings. Workaround selecting filter level through Main Menu or in the Bast.

Store screen is a Work in Progress.

Factions screen is a Work in Progress.

FMOD audio parameters are under work.

Audio Dips when getting Hit

SFX Incorrectly Set

Missing Song Loops

Song of the Patch

Game dev brain be like:

