Share · View all patches · Build 11258616 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Primal Players!

We would like to express our gratitude for your valuable feedback, as it has greatly contributed to enhancing our game. As a result, we have implemented several critical changes, including:

♦ Now the game has full support to 21:9 monitors.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our game. We hope these improvements provide you with an even more enjoyable gaming experience.