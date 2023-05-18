 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 18 May 2023

BET 0.3.0 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11258541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are Excited to Announce BET 0.3.0! This update brings a brand new level with a really cool mechanic and a new Journey save system. Expect bugs as always but know we are working hard to fix them and will release a hotfix shortly.

Full Changelist:

  • Added Level 6
  • Added New Journey Save System
  • Significantly Decreased the Performance Impact of Level Generation at the Start of the Game
  • Multiplayer Performance Improvements
  • Fixed Numerous Crashes
  • Added Game Analytics Tracking (This will have no direct impact on the player but will be a significant help to us and allow us to take a data-driven approach to making BET better for everyone!)
  • Added Loading Screen During Map Loads
  • Death Now Brings Restarts the Level Instead of Returning You to the Main Menu
  • The Level a Multiplayer Lobby is on is Now Properly Displayed Instead of Always Saying "Level 0"
  • Fixed Monitors Sometimes Spawning on top of Each Other in Level 4
  • Fixed Language Select Not Working
  • Updated Localization

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2141731 Depot 2141731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2141732 Depot 2141732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link