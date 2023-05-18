BET 0.3.0 Released!

We are Excited to Announce BET 0.3.0! This update brings a brand new level with a really cool mechanic and a new Journey save system. Expect bugs as always but know we are working hard to fix them and will release a hotfix shortly.
Full Changelist:
- Added Level 6
- Added New Journey Save System
- Significantly Decreased the Performance Impact of Level Generation at the Start of the Game
- Multiplayer Performance Improvements
- Fixed Numerous Crashes
- Added Game Analytics Tracking (This will have no direct impact on the player but will be a significant help to us and allow us to take a data-driven approach to making BET better for everyone!)
- Added Loading Screen During Map Loads
- Death Now Brings Restarts the Level Instead of Returning You to the Main Menu
- The Level a Multiplayer Lobby is on is Now Properly Displayed Instead of Always Saying "Level 0"
- Fixed Monitors Sometimes Spawning on top of Each Other in Level 4
- Fixed Language Select Not Working
- Updated Localization
Changed files in this update