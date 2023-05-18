- Fixed a bug that was preventing a 100% item count from being reached.
- Fixed a spot where it was possible to become stuck in a wall.
- Made a secret a little bit easier to find.
Boots Quest DX update for 18 May 2023
Patch v1.1.1
