Boots Quest DX update for 18 May 2023

Patch v1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing a 100% item count from being reached.
  • Fixed a spot where it was possible to become stuck in a wall.
  • Made a secret a little bit easier to find.

Changed files in this update

