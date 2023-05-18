 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Feisty Fauna Playtest update for 18 May 2023

Quests have been added!

Share · View all patches · Build 11258464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quests have been added! Every level has its own objectives to complete, instead of a timer for every level.

Changes:

  • In order to exact revenge on the foxes, Peppermint and her friends now hunt foxes in the first stage
  • In the second stage, rescue chicks that have been captured in cages
  • In the third stage, stop dragon cultists from completing their mysterious rituals!
  • In the final stage, the fauna are fighting back, so Peppermint and her friends must survive the onslaught before facing the boss

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2411861 Depot 2411861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link