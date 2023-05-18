Quests have been added! Every level has its own objectives to complete, instead of a timer for every level.
Changes:
- In order to exact revenge on the foxes, Peppermint and her friends now hunt foxes in the first stage
- In the second stage, rescue chicks that have been captured in cages
- In the third stage, stop dragon cultists from completing their mysterious rituals!
- In the final stage, the fauna are fighting back, so Peppermint and her friends must survive the onslaught before facing the boss
Changed files in this update