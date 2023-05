Share · View all patches · Build 11258443 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 01:09:22 UTC by Wendy

So far the level previews have consisted of displaying the level data image, which looked bad. Now when the player enters the level select screen for the first time, 'pretty' preview images will be generated and saved to disk for quick retrieval in future.

Also, a prettier preview is also generated when the player uploads a level to workshop.