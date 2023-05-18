In this update we fixed a few things with the online environment. Next update we will be announcing all of the details for the online event. Cash prizes will be given out to the faithful supporters who continue to believe in the game.
Parts Unknown update for 18 May 2023
Online Event
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update