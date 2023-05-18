 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 18 May 2023

Online Event

Share · View all patches · Build 11258432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update we fixed a few things with the online environment. Next update we will be announcing all of the details for the online event. Cash prizes will be given out to the faithful supporters who continue to believe in the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
