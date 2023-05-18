Hotfix Notes 3

You've asked and we've listened, Grow on the Go can now come with you on the go thanks to it's new Steam Deck compatability!

In order to run Grow On The Go you will need to go to Settings>Manage>Compatability and check "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatability tool"

(In the dropdown the Proton version is irrelevant)

===============================================================================

-We're still working on the watering icons not sitting next to the plants, it seems to be a resolution issue. In standard 1920x1080 it all works but with different resolutions the icon either comes in higher or lower than intended. On the steamDeck you will find the icons above the plants.

-For now we have also added resolution settings to the Settings menu to test out different resolutions