Hotfix Patch Notes Version 3.5.17.a

Major:
- The unlimited FPS option no longer caps your FPS to 60.
- You can now set your frame limit to 30, 60, 90, 120, 144 FPS in both the main and pause menus.
- Fixed a bug that was seemingly assigning the 'E' to Move Backwards input. You should now be able to remap keys as expected.
- Prevent erroneous firing of the "Hide and Seek" quest after it was already finished.
- Clown Royale created in legacy Early Access saves will now work correctly.
- Wooden Floors built by players will now spawn (and save) in the correct rotation.
- Fixed the bug that caused Walls and Floors to disallow disassembly.
- Dissasembled buildings will now correctly return materials when the recipe required 1x of the item. (previously it returned a stack of 0)
- Raids no longer happen on peaceful difficulty.
- Fixed a bug that locked the camera after drawing on cardboard in Build Mode.
- Added quest markers to indicate the current step required in many Main Story quests.
- You can now skip the entry cutscene when entering a certain warehouse.
- Drawing on the cardboard is now less sensitive to diagonal input when using a gamepad.
Minor:
- Bum Simulator now has its own icon, instead of the Unreal Engine one.
- Fixed the bug that prevented the Trash Can Lids from respawning.
- You can no longer jump while dying.
- Reduced the ratio at which cars honk.
- Pigeons in cages will now correctly display the applied costume.
- Fixed an item duplication glitch.
- Raids will no longer fire during the alchemy tutorial.
- Reduced edge collision for player-built fences, you can now build them slightly closer to each other.
- Minor fixes for the shooting range quests, when entered with Shuriken skill equipped.
- Added a low-key audio cue to the begging input.
- Pigeon Lady and Mr. Jello icons on the map are now more visible.
Other:
- Minor UI fixes.
- Minor localization and credits typo fixes.
