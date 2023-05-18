 Skip to content

Bum Simulator update for 18 May 2023

Hotfix Patch Notes Version 3.5.17.a

Build 11258375

Major:

  • The unlimited FPS option no longer caps your FPS to 60.
  • You can now set your frame limit to 30, 60, 90, 120, 144 FPS in both the main and pause menus.
  • Fixed a bug that was seemingly assigning the 'E' to Move Backwards input. You should now be able to remap keys as expected.
  • Prevent erroneous firing of the "Hide and Seek" quest after it was already finished.
  • Clown Royale created in legacy Early Access saves will now work correctly.
  • Wooden Floors built by players will now spawn (and save) in the correct rotation.
  • Fixed the bug that caused Walls and Floors to disallow disassembly.
  • Dissasembled buildings will now correctly return materials when the recipe required 1x of the item. (previously it returned a stack of 0)
  • Raids no longer happen on peaceful difficulty.
  • Fixed a bug that locked the camera after drawing on cardboard in Build Mode.
  • Added quest markers to indicate the current step required in many Main Story quests.
  • You can now skip the entry cutscene when entering a certain warehouse.
  • Drawing on the cardboard is now less sensitive to diagonal input when using a gamepad.

Minor:

  • Bum Simulator now has its own icon, instead of the Unreal Engine one.
  • Fixed the bug that prevented the Trash Can Lids from respawning.
  • You can no longer jump while dying.
  • Reduced the ratio at which cars honk.
  • Pigeons in cages will now correctly display the applied costume.
  • Fixed an item duplication glitch.
  • Raids will no longer fire during the alchemy tutorial.
  • Reduced edge collision for player-built fences, you can now build them slightly closer to each other.
  • Minor fixes for the shooting range quests, when entered with Shuriken skill equipped.
  • Added a low-key audio cue to the begging input.
  • Pigeon Lady and Mr. Jello icons on the map are now more visible.

Other:

  • Minor UI fixes.
  • Minor localization and credits typo fixes.

