1.8.1 - Fire spells updated

Instead of doing a big update every 2 months, I prefer to do smaller, more frequent updates. This one focuses on fire spells. The idea is to make playing the tiles easier and to make unused spells more appealing.

Spells with huge rework(s)

Pact of Eaman

Firewave

Fire aura

Berserk

Spells with medium rework(s)

Fire meteors

Combustion

Living bomb

Burning Bypass

Spells with minor rework(s)

Pact of the Dragon Slayer

Ingnite

Spells removed

Fire slash

Power aura

Other

The Spanish Inquisition is once again available

Owl figurine costs 75/125 (instead of 125/150)

Fixes