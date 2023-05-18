 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 18 May 2023

1.8.1 - Fire spells updated

Share · View all patches · Build 11258242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Instead of doing a big update every 2 months, I prefer to do smaller, more frequent updates. This one focuses on fire spells. The idea is to make playing the tiles easier and to make unused spells more appealing.

Spells with huge rework(s)
  • Pact of Eaman
  • Firewave
  • Fire aura
  • Berserk
Spells with medium rework(s)
  • Fire meteors
  • Combustion
  • Living bomb
  • Berserk
  • Burning Bypass
Spells with minor rework(s)
  • Pact of the Dragon Slayer
  • Ingnite
Spells removed
  • Fire slash
  • Power aura
Other
  • The Spanish Inquisition is once again available
  • Owl figurine costs 75/125 (instead of 125/150)
Fixes
  • Waterfall (bishop & rook effects)
  • Machine learning cooldown
  • Water temple AI
  • Clarvoyance (does not spawn an air tile)

