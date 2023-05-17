 Skip to content

The Black Knight update for 17 May 2023

The Challenge Has Arrived

The Black Knight update for 17 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first seven players who participate in the challenge in The Black Knight and manage to defeat Lox without taking any damage will have the opportunity to win an exclusive avatar with his name, which will be found inside a hidden scroll in the game "The Black Knight 2" . To validate your participation, you must post a video on Instagram showing the achievement unlocked by tagging @overgames.br, as proof of completing the challenge.

