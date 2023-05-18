 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maximum Action update for 18 May 2023

0.92 UPDATE LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 11258198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 0.92 Update has been released! Full announcement coming soon! Some small bugs still being ironed out! But feel free to try out the new western level "Town"! And experiment with the updated replay system!

Changed files in this update

Maximum Action Depot Depot 853773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link