The 0.92 Update has been released! Full announcement coming soon! Some small bugs still being ironed out! But feel free to try out the new western level "Town"! And experiment with the updated replay system!
Maximum Action update for 18 May 2023
0.92 UPDATE LIVE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Maximum Action Depot Depot 853773
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update