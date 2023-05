Share · View all patches · Build 11258019 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 22:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone for playing and all the amazingly kind reviews. Heres some notes of things I poked around with.

-Improved visibility of upcoming triangles / circles

-Improved and added score lines passed / unpassed

-Improved various small visuals

-Sides of the screens in retry screen will now let you retry

-Updated veryhandsomebilly logo/naming

-Correctly remembering resolution settings (hopefully)

...more to come.

