Update 2.0 - Early Access

Finally... The update has a lot to offer, including new content, new mechanics, and updated graphics. A full list of changes will be published in time for the full release of the update. The build is currently playable, but not yet tested + there are small bugs. Now I am beta testing this update. If you want to evaluate the performance, give feedback on the new mechanics or just play - you can get access to the build by entering in the properties of Steam application in the beta section betabetabeta. Feedback or how the game works on your device can be written here: Steam Community

or here: Google Form

The full release of the update will take place soon.