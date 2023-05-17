 Skip to content

Estencel update for 17 May 2023

Update 2.0 - Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 11257976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finally... The update has a lot to offer, including new content, new mechanics, and updated graphics. A full list of changes will be published in time for the full release of the update. The build is currently playable, but not yet tested + there are small bugs. Now I am beta testing this update. If you want to evaluate the performance, give feedback on the new mechanics or just play - you can get access to the build by entering in the properties of Steam application in the beta section betabetabeta. Feedback or how the game works on your device can be written here: Steam Community
or here: Google Form

The full release of the update will take place soon.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11257976
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025321 Depot 2025321
