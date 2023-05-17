Hello, Stalkers! We are excited to introduce you to Update 1.00.05.

Included in this update:

■ Lighting has been revamped on all levels. Color depth and sharpness have been significantly improved.

■ Gunshot sounds on pistols have been changed.

■ The shooting sound from the M16 rifle has been changed.

■ The amount of fog has been reduced in the "Red Forest" location.

■ Minor corrections and physics tweaks have been made on some levels.

We have begun work on a new location called "DEPO". As soon as the location is ready, we will immediately release an update. Thank you for continuing to stay with us!