Z.O.N.A Project X update for 17 May 2023

Hello, Stalkers! We are excited to introduce you to Update 1.00.05

Included in this update:

■ Lighting has been revamped on all levels. Color depth and sharpness have been significantly improved.
■ Gunshot sounds on pistols have been changed.
■ The shooting sound from the M16 rifle has been changed.
■ The amount of fog has been reduced in the "Red Forest" location.
■ Minor corrections and physics tweaks have been made on some levels.

We have begun work on a new location called "DEPO". As soon as the location is ready, we will immediately release an update. Thank you for continuing to stay with us!

