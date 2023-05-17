Update notes for May 17th

Additions ⭐

🤩 Added the ability to cancel building selection on the world map when creating a route

Bugfixes 🪲

🐛 Added more cases to check that workers are assigned to their recreation area for hiring purposes.

🐛 Removed old check for current route step and reset initial value to zero upon route assignment.

🐛 Fixed a bug that upon setting your language upon first boot to Dutch put the game in French.

🐛 Fixed a bug regarding loading the completed tutorial of a save, now it won't reopen the last step if you already completed the tutorial.