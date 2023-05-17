Copter Strike VR [1.80.2] [17-May-2023]

-fixed an issue with the new game mode where the sentry guns wouldnt be in sync for all players

-fixed an issue with the unique spawn system where if the clients connected before the master client the request of spawn would not work and players would remain stuck in the default camera position

-reworked the LODs on Blast On maps to increase the detail and artifacts of the lower lods

-did the same as above for Linked Islands map

-due to this performance might suffer slightly on Quest 1 but the older LODs were looking too bad, unpleasant.

-reworked our object pooling system to be ultra performant