 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Copter Strike VR update for 17 May 2023

Copter Strike VR [1.80.2] [17-May-2023]

Share · View all patches · Build 11257677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed an issue with the new game mode where the sentry guns wouldnt be in sync for all players
-fixed an issue with the unique spawn system where if the clients connected before the master client the request of spawn would not work and players would remain stuck in the default camera position
-reworked the LODs on Blast On maps to increase the detail and artifacts of the lower lods
-did the same as above for Linked Islands map
-due to this performance might suffer slightly on Quest 1 but the older LODs were looking too bad, unpleasant.
-reworked our object pooling system to be ultra performant

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2324461 Depot 2324461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link