Monster Museum update for 17 May 2023

Monster Museum v3.0 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11257634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Main Quest continues!
  • New Map: Winter Village! Finish the main quest to unlock this location
  • New Feature: Battle Arena! Enter a tournament with your monsters to earn various rewards and trophies
  • An exclusive Special Statue that can boost your Monsters' power in the Battle Arena
  • New Monsters' elements: Ice and Dark
  • 3+ New Legendary Monsters
  • 10+ New Monsters!
  • New items
  • New secrets

=================================================================================

  • Main Quest berlanjut!
  • Map baru: Winter Village! Selesaikan Main Quest untuk membuka area-nya
  • Fitur baru: Battle Arena! Ikuti turnamen dengan Monster-mu untuk mendapatkan banyak hadiah dan piala
  • Patung Special eksklusif yang dapat memperkuat kekuatan Monster-mu di Battle Arena
  • Element Monster baru: Es dan Hitam
  • 3 Monster Legendaris baru!
  • 10+ Monster baru!
  • Item baru!
  • Rahasia baru!

Changed files in this update

