Monster Museum v3.0 is Now Live!

- Main Quest continues!
- New Map: Winter Village! Finish the main quest to unlock this location
- New Feature: Battle Arena! Enter a tournament with your monsters to earn various rewards and trophies
- An exclusive Special Statue that can boost your Monsters' power in the Battle Arena
- New Monsters' elements: Ice and Dark
- 3+ New Legendary Monsters
- 10+ New Monsters!
- New items
- New secrets
=================================================================================
- Main Quest berlanjut!
- Map baru: Winter Village! Selesaikan Main Quest untuk membuka area-nya
- Fitur baru: Battle Arena! Ikuti turnamen dengan Monster-mu untuk mendapatkan banyak hadiah dan piala
- Patung Special eksklusif yang dapat memperkuat kekuatan Monster-mu di Battle Arena
- Element Monster baru: Es dan Hitam
- 3 Monster Legendaris baru!
- 10+ Monster baru!
- Item baru!
- Rahasia baru!
Changed files in this update