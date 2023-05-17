[17.5.23] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Changed
- Tweaked exit interactions from Military Camp scene.
- Changed gold cost of cooking and alchemy recipes.
- Improved “Compare” GUI hint texts while in Character UI to better match the current state.
Fixed
- Fixed regression causing consumables with health regen buffs to become unusable.
- Fixed regression causing additive damage buffs against enemy kinds to be applied multiplicatively, resulting in excessive damage against matching kinds.
- Fixed Faster than light quest markers pointing to all cities in the world map instead of just Mayfalls.
- Fixed edge case where Investigate tasks could complete themselves without granting the next quest entry thus soft-locking from quest completion.
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:
Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/
Changed files in this update