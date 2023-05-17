 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 17 May 2023

[17.5.23] New Hotfix available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11257616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Changed
  • Tweaked exit interactions from Military Camp scene.
  • Changed gold cost of cooking and alchemy recipes.
  • Improved “Compare” GUI hint texts while in Character UI to better match the current state.
Fixed
  • Fixed regression causing consumables with health regen buffs to become unusable.
  • Fixed regression causing additive damage buffs against enemy kinds to be applied multiplicatively, resulting in excessive damage against matching kinds.
  • Fixed Faster than light quest markers pointing to all cities in the world map instead of just Mayfalls.
  • Fixed edge case where Investigate tasks could complete themselves without granting the next quest entry thus soft-locking from quest completion.
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:

Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/

Changed files in this update

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms Content Depot 919361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link