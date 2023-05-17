 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 17 May 2023

b0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11257574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Linux distribution attempt.

64bit required, Linux/X11

Currently limited support right now, just trying it out to see.

