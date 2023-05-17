 Skip to content

Battlecruisers update for 17 May 2023

Ai Buzzwords hotfix

Build 11257535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed quite a few crashes.

  • Explosion shrapnel has been fixed.

  • Fixed incorrect audio when building certain buildables.

  • Redid the battle UI.

  • Hotkeys are temporarily disabled while we weld them back together with our builder drones.

  • Huntress Prime cutscene now properly plays when defeated.

  • Fixed some spelling errors in the credits.

