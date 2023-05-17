-
Fixed quite a few crashes.
-
Explosion shrapnel has been fixed.
-
Fixed incorrect audio when building certain buildables.
-
Redid the battle UI.
-
Hotkeys are temporarily disabled while we weld them back together with our builder drones.
-
Huntress Prime cutscene now properly plays when defeated.
-
Fixed some spelling errors in the credits.
Battlecruisers update for 17 May 2023
Ai Buzzwords hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Battle Cruisers Depot Windows Depot 955872
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update