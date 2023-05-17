5/17/23 Parry rework and Trading Hub

Parrying Changes: All weapons parry times have been moved to the beginning of the block animation. One handed, Polearm, and daggers now have a 3 frame window to parry. Two handed and Duel wield have a 4 frame window. And Shields have a 5 frame window. We hope this new increased difficulty of parrying helps PvP balance and discourages parry turtling.

Trading Hub has been added. Players can now securely trade with each other in game.

Shields now automatically drop if you try to equip and weapon but have no inventory space.

Support Links added to ESC menu.

Speculative fixes to stop the server freeze hack.