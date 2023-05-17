-
Parrying Changes: All weapons parry times have been moved to the beginning of the block animation. One handed, Polearm, and daggers now have a 3 frame window to parry. Two handed and Duel wield have a 4 frame window. And Shields have a 5 frame window. We hope this new increased difficulty of parrying helps PvP balance and discourages parry turtling.
-
Trading Hub has been added. Players can now securely trade with each other in game.
-
Shields now automatically drop if you try to equip and weapon but have no inventory space.
-
Support Links added to ESC menu.
-
Speculative fixes to stop the server freeze hack.
-
Updated Descriptions for many resource items so new players understand what they are used for.
Expedition Agartha update for 17 May 2023
5/17/23 Parry rework and Trading Hub
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1552621 Depot 1552621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update