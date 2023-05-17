 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 17 May 2023

5/17/23 Parry rework and Trading Hub

Share · View all patches · Build 11257532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Parrying Changes: All weapons parry times have been moved to the beginning of the block animation. One handed, Polearm, and daggers now have a 3 frame window to parry. Two handed and Duel wield have a 4 frame window. And Shields have a 5 frame window. We hope this new increased difficulty of parrying helps PvP balance and discourages parry turtling.

  • Trading Hub has been added. Players can now securely trade with each other in game.

  • Shields now automatically drop if you try to equip and weapon but have no inventory space.

  • Support Links added to ESC menu.

  • Speculative fixes to stop the server freeze hack.

  • Updated Descriptions for many resource items so new players understand what they are used for.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1552621 Depot 1552621
  • Loading history…
