【Hero's Land】THE DEVS BLOG# 5

First of all, thank you all for your interest in "Hero's Land" during this period! Today, we are thrilled to announce that "Hero's Land" has officially launched on Steam platform! This is a significant milestone for Gang Studio, symbolizing the culmination of our hard work and dedication。

We have chosen to release the game for free, but we want to be transparent about the current content being incomplete. The reason behind this decision is twofold: firstly, to meet the eager anticipation of early supporters and allow them to experience a portion of the game in advance, and secondly, to gather feedback from players and assess the direction our team has taken so far。

Regardless, we will continue to work diligently to enhance the game's content and make continuous updates and improvements based on player feedback. We will keep publishing development logs to share the progress and updates, enabling everyone to have a better understanding of our future plans。

📌[Before starting the game], please take a moment to check out our recent developer logs

In addition to introducing game changes and adjustments, we want to give you a preview of the content you can expect in the game and ensure a better experience in the live version。

• Developer Log #4: [Must-Read Guide for Heroes]

• Developer Log #3: [New Boss Design] [Optimized Monster AI, New Redemption Code Feature]

• Developer Log #2: [Brand-New Map Design] [Added Events, Achievements, and Friends System]

📌Game Highlights you can't miss：

• Weapons: A variety of weapons to choose from, allowing for customizable loadouts. With a diverse weapon system and cool skills, weapons can be obtained through looting crates and defeating monsters/Bosses. Players can equip multiple weapons and freely switch between them to adapt to different situations。



• Heroes: Designed to be easy to pick up, each hero possesses interesting skills. Countless versions were developed and refined to ensure an enjoyable experience for all players。



• Single-game Mechanics: As an open-world multiplayer survival game, players have the freedom to join and leave matches at any time. Upon death, rewards are settled, and players can restart with three respawn opportunities, retaining half of their level experience. This ensures that players can quickly progress even after respawning

• Map Mechanics: The map features various interactive elements, such as entangling vines, hiding coffins, buff-granting statues, and bouncing mushrooms...



📌[Most important thing!!!]

If you encounter any issues during the game, you can join our Discord: https://discord.gg/PGV4n2aaXW. we will do our best to provide support. We also value your feedback and suggestions, so don't hesitate to share them with the administrators. We appreciate the opportunity to closely interact with the community.

Finally, may all the brave adventurers have a joyful gaming experience in "Hero's Land"！！！

