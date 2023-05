Share · View all patches · Build 11257522 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

-Rebalances

Enemy plasma boats fire rate has been drastically reduced.

Added 5 seconds of invincibility when you respawn, this prevents getting spawn killed.

-Graphic Optimizations

Voxel LODs

Vegetation LODs

Spline Mesh LODs

The Game should have smoother framerate on lower end computers now.

-CPU Optimization

Fixed a lag spike caused by the large boats destroying everything in their path.

Only 1 pirate ship will spawn during the boss battle.