1.00.50313 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix

GAMEPLAY

Added many quirk interactions to Academic's Studies

Slight increase to candle cost of later character cosmetics

Removed Deathblow RES buff from Impervious Monsters

Reduced stress damage dealt in Jester's chapter 2 story

Chalk Dust: No longer requires target to be in Stealth and can now be Dodged, but will also remove any Dodge tokens

Confession 3 Boss Cloistered Eye: Seek skills will now target a random hero when there's no random hero to target Bifurcated Eye: Detect skills now targets random heroes Cluster of Eyes: Evince skills now targets random heroes



Based on feedback since our 1.0 release we have decided to revisit the 3rd Confession boss. Today's update addresses a few of the most immediate issues, but be advised we are adjusting this fight further.

Fixed an issue preventing team names from working when they contained the Flagellant

Minimum Deathblow RES for Heroes has been raised from 5% to 33%

Minimum Deathblow RES has been reduced from 5% to 0% for monsters

Monsters that previously had 5% Deathblow RES, such as the Evangelist, now have 0%

Drummer: Order: Defensive Formation no longer grants +50% Deathblow RES for 1 Round

Knight: no longer uses En Garde if on Death's Door

Bishop: fixed an issue causing the Bishop to occasionally pass his turn unnecessarily

Inns can now only be generated once per expedition

The Hateful Pyre and The Stygian Blaze now grant bonus Deathblow RES to all monsters/bosses that have Death's Door

Confession 1: region 2 Oblivion's Rampart will now always be a Deacon fight

Confession 2: region 2 Oblivion's Rampart will now always be a Deacon fight and region 3 will always be a Cardinal fight

Reverberating Redoubt: Added Armor Tag

Fixed an issue with a Flagellant hero goal

Pillager Mongrel no longer gains Dodge when using Watchdog, but instead gains it on Riposte

Increased the appearance rate of Hero Shrines

Monsters can now have IMMUNE resistance levels, reflected in their mouse-over stats and pop text when struck by relevant abilities or combat items

KNOWN ISSUE: The new strings assocaited with this change are not currently localized, and will be patched in asap.

FIXES