Darkest Dungeon® II update for 17 May 2023

1.00.50313 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11257390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.00.50313 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix

GAMEPLAY

  • Added many quirk interactions to Academic's Studies

  • Slight increase to candle cost of later character cosmetics

  • Removed Deathblow RES buff from Impervious Monsters

  • Reduced stress damage dealt in Jester's chapter 2 story

  • Chalk Dust: No longer requires target to be in Stealth and can now be Dodged, but will also remove any Dodge tokens

  • Confession 3 Boss

    • Cloistered Eye: Seek skills will now target a random hero when there's no random hero to target
    • Bifurcated Eye: Detect skills now targets random heroes
    • Cluster of Eyes: Evince skills now targets random heroes

Based on feedback since our 1.0 release we have decided to revisit the 3rd Confession boss. Today's update addresses a few of the most immediate issues, but be advised we are adjusting this fight further.

  • Fixed an issue preventing team names from working when they contained the Flagellant
  • Minimum Deathblow RES for Heroes has been raised from 5% to 33%
  • Minimum Deathblow RES has been reduced from 5% to 0% for monsters
  • Monsters that previously had 5% Deathblow RES, such as the Evangelist, now have 0%
  • Drummer: Order: Defensive Formation no longer grants +50% Deathblow RES for 1 Round
  • Knight: no longer uses En Garde if on Death's Door
  • Bishop: fixed an issue causing the Bishop to occasionally pass his turn unnecessarily
  • Inns can now only be generated once per expedition
  • The Hateful Pyre and The Stygian Blaze now grant bonus Deathblow RES to all monsters/bosses that have Death's Door
  • Confession 1: region 2 Oblivion's Rampart will now always be a Deacon fight
  • Confession 2: region 2 Oblivion's Rampart will now always be a Deacon fight and region 3 will always be a Cardinal fight
  • Reverberating Redoubt: Added Armor Tag
  • Fixed an issue with a Flagellant hero goal
  • Pillager Mongrel no longer gains Dodge when using Watchdog, but instead gains it on Riposte
  • Increased the appearance rate of Hero Shrines
  • Monsters can now have IMMUNE resistance levels, reflected in their mouse-over stats and pop text when struck by relevant abilities or combat items

KNOWN ISSUE: The new strings assocaited with this change are not currently localized, and will be patched in asap.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with the Fisherfolk Docker not receiving the stacking -10% Deathblow RES penalty if he survives a Death's Door check after being hatched via Spawning Grounds
  • A slew of animation and vfx improvements and polish
  • Added a new font for Chinese
  • Added new localization disclaimers by request of the various language loc teams
  • Fixed a softlock issue with a UI edgecase when you don't have all skills equipped and opening stagecoach menu at the same time
  • Updated our credits
  • Fixed an issue with the Fanatic Librarian kill achievement not counting when ignited
  • Added missing SFX to Bonesaw and Shred of Decency
  • Updated healing tab background art on the Hospital
  • Fixed an issue where using a combat item on the final boss would break VFX from correctly looping
  • Reduced Inn Mastery hold to upgrade timing from 2s to 1s
  • Fixed an issue where a rough patch would be hidden under the sand in the Shroud<
  • Fixed various Localization UI issues
  • Various VFX fixes
  • Updated Localization

