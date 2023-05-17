1.00.50313 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix
GAMEPLAY
-
Added many quirk interactions to Academic's Studies
-
Slight increase to candle cost of later character cosmetics
-
Removed Deathblow RES buff from Impervious Monsters
-
Reduced stress damage dealt in Jester's chapter 2 story
-
Chalk Dust: No longer requires target to be in Stealth and can now be Dodged, but will also remove any Dodge tokens
-
Confession 3 Boss
- Cloistered Eye: Seek skills will now target a random hero when there's no random hero to target
- Bifurcated Eye: Detect skills now targets random heroes
- Cluster of Eyes: Evince skills now targets random heroes
Based on feedback since our 1.0 release we have decided to revisit the 3rd Confession boss. Today's update addresses a few of the most immediate issues, but be advised we are adjusting this fight further.
- Fixed an issue preventing team names from working when they contained the Flagellant
- Minimum Deathblow RES for Heroes has been raised from 5% to 33%
- Minimum Deathblow RES has been reduced from 5% to 0% for monsters
- Monsters that previously had 5% Deathblow RES, such as the Evangelist, now have 0%
- Drummer: Order: Defensive Formation no longer grants +50% Deathblow RES for 1 Round
- Knight: no longer uses En Garde if on Death's Door
- Bishop: fixed an issue causing the Bishop to occasionally pass his turn unnecessarily
- Inns can now only be generated once per expedition
- The Hateful Pyre and The Stygian Blaze now grant bonus Deathblow RES to all monsters/bosses that have Death's Door
- Confession 1: region 2 Oblivion's Rampart will now always be a Deacon fight
- Confession 2: region 2 Oblivion's Rampart will now always be a Deacon fight and region 3 will always be a Cardinal fight
- Reverberating Redoubt: Added Armor Tag
- Fixed an issue with a Flagellant hero goal
- Pillager Mongrel no longer gains Dodge when using Watchdog, but instead gains it on Riposte
- Increased the appearance rate of Hero Shrines
- Monsters can now have IMMUNE resistance levels, reflected in their mouse-over stats and pop text when struck by relevant abilities or combat items
KNOWN ISSUE: The new strings assocaited with this change are not currently localized, and will be patched in asap.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the Fisherfolk Docker not receiving the stacking -10% Deathblow RES penalty if he survives a Death's Door check after being hatched via Spawning Grounds
- A slew of animation and vfx improvements and polish
- Added a new font for Chinese
- Added new localization disclaimers by request of the various language loc teams
- Fixed a softlock issue with a UI edgecase when you don't have all skills equipped and opening stagecoach menu at the same time
- Updated our credits
- Fixed an issue with the Fanatic Librarian kill achievement not counting when ignited
- Added missing SFX to Bonesaw and Shred of Decency
- Updated healing tab background art on the Hospital
- Fixed an issue where using a combat item on the final boss would break VFX from correctly looping
- Reduced Inn Mastery hold to upgrade timing from 2s to 1s
- Fixed an issue where a rough patch would be hidden under the sand in the Shroud<
- Fixed various Localization UI issues
- Various VFX fixes
- Updated Localization
Changed files in this update