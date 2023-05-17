Linux + Steam OS Version Available Now!

Hey there art-touchers!
I finally took the time to build the Linux version of the game and properly test it in a (virtual) Linux environment (Ubuntu 22 LTS).
Sorry it took so long!
Hope you enjoy!
Thomas
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey there art-touchers!
I finally took the time to build the Linux version of the game and properly test it in a (virtual) Linux environment (Ubuntu 22 LTS).
Sorry it took so long!
Hope you enjoy!
Thomas
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update