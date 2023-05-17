 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Please, Touch The Artwork update for 17 May 2023

Linux + Steam OS Version Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11257388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there art-touchers!

I finally took the time to build the Linux version of the game and properly test it in a (virtual) Linux environment (Ubuntu 22 LTS).

Sorry it took so long!

Hope you enjoy!
Thomas

Changed files in this update

Please, Touch The Artwork Mac Depot 1097102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1097103 Depot 1097103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link