- Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the journal after loading in from a saved game
- Added a dialogue option for Leah that explains how to use the clothing store
- Fixed a bug where you didn't get the "Cell-ebrate" achievement if you first made progress on it on a save that you loaded into
- Made changes to help with performance on different graphics settings
- Added shadows to Low graphics settings while preserving performance
- Fixed a visual bug with clipping on the leaf bridges
Re:Fresh update for 17 May 2023
Version 1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
