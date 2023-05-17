 Skip to content

Re:Fresh update for 17 May 2023

Version 1.05

Version 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 11257301

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the journal after loading in from a saved game
  • Added a dialogue option for Leah that explains how to use the clothing store
  • Fixed a bug where you didn't get the "Cell-ebrate" achievement if you first made progress on it on a save that you loaded into
  • Made changes to help with performance on different graphics settings
  • Added shadows to Low graphics settings while preserving performance
  • Fixed a visual bug with clipping on the leaf bridges

Changed files in this update

