Launch is approaching, and we can say that we are happy with the current version of the game.

We have been collecting data and updating the game daily.

We apologize if we caused any inconvenience...

After the launch the updates will be scheduled and not daily.

Changes (Update 0.1.0):

Fixed a bug that did not show the window of Victoria

Added the First Event

Lan-Online multiplayer redesigned.

Reduced the Life of the "Space Command Center", so it doesn't take as long to build.

The production capacity of Xeluem of the "Refinement Center X" was increased x2

Increased the field of vision of the enemy AI.

Increased the generation time of waves of enemies from the "Galaxy Gate" portals.

Significantly reduced the amount of resources on some maps.

These are the most important changes, but we are working to achieve the best space RTS.

before launch, we will keep updating the game while detecting bugs, we want the first players to get the most stable version possible... and those of you who are playing the prerealese are listening to you and watching your videos and reviews thank you very much....