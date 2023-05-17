 Skip to content

Peglin update for 17 May 2023

v0.9.13 Bugfix Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.9.13 contains a slew of bugfixes:

  • Issue with Roundrel not having the proper relic pool has been fixed
  • Orbrasion self-damage now properly reduced
  • Should no longer be possible to start a run with the incorrect class relic
  • Firing your last orb while holding the Decoy Orb relic no longer prevents you from targeting your next shot
  • Powder Collector no longer counts already-cleared Brick Pegs as valid hits
  • Brick Peg behaviour while shielded has been improved
  • Main Menu now plays its proper music when returning to it from a battle
  • Cmd+Arrow Keys now works for fine movement on OSX
  • Pressing 'back' on controller or keyboard when inspecting a relic from a chest no longer causes visual issues

